OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $65,293.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00197491 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

