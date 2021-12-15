Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.16. Ocugen shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 120,434 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,759 shares of company stock worth $9,045,432. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.