Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $503,856.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Oddz has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $503,856.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

