ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $13,705.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.01 or 0.99227661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.27 or 0.01022112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

