OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Shares Down 21.6%

Shares of OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) traded down 21.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 98 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

OFX Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and International Payment Solutions. The company offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

