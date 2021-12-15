Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

