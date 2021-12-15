Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $117.20

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.20, but opened at $111.40. Omega Flex shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 92 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

