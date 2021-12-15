Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $15.20. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.