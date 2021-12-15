Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00007389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $153.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00313894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,299 coins and its circulating supply is 562,983 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

