OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.49. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,411 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Tobam purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

