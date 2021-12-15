Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 15,204 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,213. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

