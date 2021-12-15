Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 33.2% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $52,894.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

