OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and $2.19 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

