Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $14.17. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 737,211 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

