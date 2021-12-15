Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $186.03 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Orbs has a total market cap of $186.03 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

