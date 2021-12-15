Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 18,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,859,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 83.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

