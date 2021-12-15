O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $667.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

