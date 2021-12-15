Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Organogenesis worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

ORGO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

