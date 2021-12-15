Origin Dollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

