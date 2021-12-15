OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.97

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.97 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 216734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.