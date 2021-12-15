OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.97

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.97 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 216734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
