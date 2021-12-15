Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Up 136.5% in November

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the November 15th total of 879,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

