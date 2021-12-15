Ownership Capital B.V. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Illumina worth $431,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.57. 23,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

