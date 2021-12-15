Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 3.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.92% of CoStar Group worth $313,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

