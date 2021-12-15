Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 4.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 2.67% of PTC worth $375,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PTC by 10.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. 25,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

