Ownership Capital B.V. Has $459.39 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,031 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 5.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.74% of Workday worth $459,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.23. 32,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,018.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

