Ownership Capital B.V. Purchases 64,851 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,851 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 5.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of PayPal worth $454,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.46. 239,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average is $259.35. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

