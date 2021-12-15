Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 268,322 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,322 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 3.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $339,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.24. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,244. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

