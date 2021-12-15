Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $128,194.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.78 or 0.08261872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00313586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.12 or 0.00913522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00073681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00383164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00259845 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,322,661 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

