Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 50.5% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.