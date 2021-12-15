Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $915,109.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $81.45 million and approximately $915,109.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,271,680 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

