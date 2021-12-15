Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 3,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.