Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

