Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Shares Down 59.7%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) shares traded down 59.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software Inc owns and operates social media platform Grandwall.com. It also engages in the software development business. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

