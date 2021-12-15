Pallapay Reaches One Day Volume of $393,427.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $393,427.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 475,521,760 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

