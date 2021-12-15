Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Notaras bought 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $4,762,485. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Palomar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Palomar by 204.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Palomar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.