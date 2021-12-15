Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 51.2% in November

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $995.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

