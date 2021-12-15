Pangolin Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,009,107 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.