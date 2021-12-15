Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $197,946.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

