Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,676 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

