Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $817.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.