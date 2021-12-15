Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $686.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,499 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.