Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GRC opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.