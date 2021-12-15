Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,923 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,085,851. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLAY opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

