Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

