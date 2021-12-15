Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DouYu International worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.