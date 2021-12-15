Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tilly’s worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

