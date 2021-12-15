Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Workhorse Group worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 135,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

