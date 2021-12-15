Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Village Super Market worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Village Super Market by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

