Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,764 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProPetro worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 49.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,957. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.12. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

