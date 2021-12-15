Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of GAN worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in GAN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

